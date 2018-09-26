Five totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Confetti cannons at the ready! Time Out is turning 50 and we’re throwing a huge party to celebrate (find out more on page 45). Before the big event, we’re bringing a load of free activities to Granary Square. Learn to dance like Beyoncé with Frame, cut and stick your way to a masterpiece at Collage Club, take a tour through time with Historic England or lend a hand with Stitch School’s communal stitch cloth. West Handyside Canopy, King’s Cross. Tube: King’s Cross. Sat Sep 29. Book your free ticket at timeout.com/50partyfree.

Cycle-Thru Coffee Shop

Forget Maccy D’s – a free coffee drive-thru for cyclists is popping up at Boxpark. You’ll need to roll in on two wheels to nab a freebie so get on yer bike. Boxpark Shoreditch. Shoreditch High St Overground. Tue Sep 25-Wed Sep 26.

National Fitness Day

Bored of your usual gym class? Mix things up at a yoga sesh led by Olympic athletes. There are three 30-minute classes and there’s no need to book. Ommmm. Guildhall Yard. Tube: Bank.

Wed Sep 26, 8am-9.30am.

National Dumpling Day

Cancel your lunch plans, because seven restaurants across Chinatown are giving away a whopping 1,800 dumplings – from wagyu beef mandu at Korean barbecue spot Olle to Ichibuns’ mushroom gyoza. Just turn up and chow down. Various locations. Wed Sep 26, noon. chinatown.co.uk.

The Pembury Tavern launch

Thirsty? Hackney-based Five Points Brewing Company is opening its first taproom, The Pembury Tavern. To celebrate the launch, there’s free beer and pizza for anyone who pops in to say hello. Time to hop to it! The Pembury Tavern. Hackney Downs Overground. Thu Sep 27-Fri Sep 28, 4pm-9pm, Sat Sep 29, noon-9pm.

Ice cream giveaway

Eat some treats and get those #gains with free scoops of Breyers Delights’ high-protein ice cream. Flavours include chocolate orange, coffee cupcake and cinnamon oat cluster. Top ’em with sprinkles and rainbow meringues. Old Spitalfields Market. Tube: Liverpool St. Fri Sep 28-Sun Sep 30.

