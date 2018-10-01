Five totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Frieze Sculpture

Squeeze out the last drops of summer and catch Frieze Sculpture’s outdoor display of contemporary 3D artworks before it closes. Highlights include afrofuturistic flags by Larry Achiampong, a 14-metre-high ‘needle woman’ tower by Kimsooja and a 2017 work by Tracey Emin. Beautiful art in beautiful London surroundings – what more could you want? Regent’s Park. Tube: Regent’s Park. Until Sun Oct 7.

Flat Iron King’s Cross launch

To celebrate its new King’s Cross branch, the meaty maestros from Flat Iron are cooking up all the cuts from an entire 30-day-aged Dexter steer. The free giveaway starts at 6pm but get there early and wear your stretchiest trousers. Flat Iron. Tube: King’s Cross. Thu Oct 4.

Live at Lunch

Don’t spend your lunch hour catching up on emails – catch some culture instead. The Royal Opera House is hosting a free ballet performance in the Paul Hamlyn Hall at 1pm. There’s no need to book; just turn up and make the most of your screen break. Royal Opera House. Tube: Covent Garden. Fri Oct 5.

Sheroes: Grace Jones

The Book Club is launching a new weekly night celebrating amazing female artists. Each month will focus on a different one and first up is the iconic Miss Grace Jones. Get ready to throw some shapes to all the classics. The Book Club. Tube: Old St. Thu Oct 4.

The Midnight Run

Confusingly, The Midnight Run isn’t a run and doesn’t start at midnight. It’s a cultural walk around the city after dark. Book tickets in advance to go on a stroll around west London and expect activities like storytelling and singalongs. Residence Inn Kensington. Tube: West Kensington. Fri Oct 5.

