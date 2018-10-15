Five totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Taking over Aldgate Square for one day, this installation continues to celebrate 100 years since women started to get the vote. See banners inspired by the suffragettes and created by women across the UK and watch videos and hear the stories of local women. It’s set to be a real celebration of community. Aldgate Square. Tube: Aldgate. Sat Oct 20.

London pollution ruining your skin? Give it some TLC at this pop-up from cult LA beauty brand Kate Somerville, which is making its way across the pond. Enjoy a gin cocktail, grab product samples and have a complimentary facial. 19 Greek St. Tube: Tottenham Court Rd. Fri Oct 19.

Behind the scenes with Maggie Gyllenhaal

Hear from actress and producer Maggie Gyllenhaal (yep, Jake’s sister) at the first in this new series giving an inside look into the film industry. Email behindthescenes@wcommunications.co.uk to secure a spot. Home House. Tube: Marble Arch. Wed Oct 17.

Burger & Beyond giveaway

Kick off your weekend early at The Camden Assembly where patty pros Burger & Beyond are launching a new pop-up. There are 100 free cheeseburgers up for grabs to celebrate – get down there early and be prepared for the meat sweats. The Camden Assembly. Tube: Chalk Farm. Fri Oct 19, 5pm.

To mark the opening of its new gallery of art from the Islamic world, the British Museum is hosting a special Friday late. Expect talks, storytelling and a performance from the London Syrian Ensemble. The British Museum. Tube: Tottenham Court Rd. Fri Oct 19.

