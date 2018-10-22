Four totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Bass Culture Expo 70/50 Launch

It’s 70 years since Windrush and 50 years since British reggae was born. The UK’s largest Jamaican music exhibition shows the Windrush generation’s impact on this country, with exclusive film footage, unseen artwork, individual testimonies and live performances. There will also be speakers, of both the talking-on-a-podium and the music-blasting, sternum-vibrating varieties. Ambika P3. Tube: Baker St. Thu Oct 25.

Lidl’s House of Hortus

Lidl isn’t all cut-price tinned goods, y’know. Sample drinks made with its own-label Hortus gin at this pop-up bar. Learn about gin pairings and sip free drinks in a botanical garden. Tickets are sold out but walk-ins are welcome. Cheers! 19 Greek St. Tube: Tottenham Court Rd. Fri Oct 26-Sat Oct 27.

World Pasta Day at Emilia’s Crafted Pasta

Pasta lovers rejoice! Emilia’s will be dishing up free plates of pasta this Thursday to anyone who follows them on Instagram. There are seven signature dishes up for grabs, none of which will cost you a penne. St Katharine Docks. Tube: Tower Hill. Thu Oct 25.

Flipside mac ’n’ cheese giveaway

Get your carb fix at this new plant-based American joint. It’ll be serving up free mac ’n’ cheese pots with a topping between noon and 2pm to the first 100 punters – just follow @flipside_food on Insta and Twitter. Cheesy does it, people! 88-89 Cowcross St. Tube: Farringdon. Tue Oct 23.

