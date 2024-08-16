Five ways to have a very demure, very mindful time in London

Does the phrase ‘very demure, very mindful’ mean anything to you? Or are you wondering what the hell we’re on about? Don’t worry, we were baffled when we first heard the expression too. It’s a new buzz phrase, which originated from TikTok (obviously).

In a viral video created by Jools Lebron (@joolieannie), the self-confessed ‘fierce diva’ made an ironic comment about how women should present themselves in the workplace. ‘See how I do my makeup for work?’ she said. ‘Very demure, very mindful’. ‘I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much [makeup]. I’m very mindful.’

Of course, Lebron isn’t using demure in its literal sense (meaning reserved, modest, and shy), and the video is just a big jest. But the internet loves a niche joke, and demure and mindful has taken on a whole meaning of its own. Here, we share five ways to have a demure and mindful time in London.

Slip into the Hampstead Heath Ladies’ Pond without making a splash

Lower yourself into the water at Kenwood Ladies’ Pond without causing as much as a ripple, before completing a few leisurely laps of breaststroke around the pond. Make sure not to tire yourself out. Extra points if your hair stays dry, or if you keep your sunglasses on.

Adorable, diddy cakes and lady-sized cups of tea in floral chinaware are obviously demure. But where to have it? The Ritz is too opulent, Sketch is too cool. Instead, try Fortnums. Simple, classy, elegant, with a pastel colourway to die for.

Eat a singular slim Pret sandwich

Chomping down on a towering monstrosity from Sandwich Sandwich for lunch is not demure. Instead, nibble on a singular slim Pret sandwich (pole and line caught tuna with cucumber, of course). Dab away any errant mayonnaise from the corner of your mouth with a napkin. Manners cost nothing.

Smell the flowers at Kew Gardens

What could be more mindful than literally stopping to smell the roses? Spending a few hours frolicking among some of London’s most spectacular plants is a very respectable way of spending your time. Plus, Kew has some flowers that grow up to two metres tall, meaning you won’t even have to bend down to sniff them. Now that’s demure.

Slowly ride an analogue bike around Primrose Hill

Lime bikes are far too brat (the antithesis of demure), but a good old fashioned town bike? That’s chic. Admire the pastel town houses of NW1 from your two wheels, but never comment on how expensive they must be. Preferably you will have a bouquet of roses in your basket and your sundress will billow behind you.

