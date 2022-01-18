Flat Iron Square is moving down the road. Also, FREE BEER

The new site is just 200 feet away from the old one and has an onsite brewery and taproom

One thing you can say with confidence about London’s food scene is that places are always coming and going. Okay, not just food. Millwall moved from Millwall to Deptford. Arsenal moved from Woolwich to Highbury and Dover Street Market moved from Dover Street to Haymarket. But what is unusual is for a food market to relocate (while keeping its name).

That’s what Borough’s Flat Iron Square is doing, though. Because of work on the Low Line through Southwark, it’s upping sticks to the site of its sister venue, St Felix Place, which opened last year. Slightly confusingly, it’s keeping its name, so it’ll still be known as Flat Iron Square in its new digs. Luckily, the relocation involves a mere 200 feet, so even if you’re a really confused type of person with zero sense of place or direction, you should still be able to find it.

The new Flat Iron Square opens on January 19, and promises everything that we’ve come to associate with it since the original opened in 2016. There’s a rolling roster of food trucks: with Louisiana-style sandwiches from Po’ Bros, focaccia pizzas from Good Slice, burgers from Gamekeeper and Lebanese food from Lil’Watan. The new location also boasts an onsite brewery and taproom. Screenings for the 2022 winter World Cup are already tentatively promised too.

Just to sweeten the pill even further, the new Flat Iron Square will give the first 50 punters through the gates a free beer every day of the reopening week (January 19 to 23). Which is very decent.

Flat Iron Square, 45 Southwark St, SE1 9HP.

