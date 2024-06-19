Foo Fighters at London Stadium: timings and everything you need to know

One of the biggest rock bands in the world right now are playing London this week. After kicking off the UK leg of their Everything Or Nothing At All tour in Manchester last week, Foo Fighters are heading up to massive shows at the London Stadium.

Dave Grohl and co’s shows follow the release of 2023 album But Here We Are, a record that is both full of Foo Fighters’ typical anthems and deals with the band’s grief following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

If you’re heading to see Foo Fighters at the London Stadium this week, expect an emotional (but still rip-roaring) show. Here’s everything you need to know about the gigs, from timings and support acts to any remaining tickets.

When are Foo Fighters playing London Stadium?

The band’s shows are on Thursday June 20 and Saturday June 22.

What time do doors open for the gigs?

Doors for the two shows will open at 4.30pm.

What time will Foo Fighters come on stage?

Expect the band to take to the stage between 7.40pm and 8.05pm. The curfew for the London Stadium is 11pm.

Who is supporting the band?

On June 20, the Foos will be supported by Wet Leg and Shame.

On June 22, support will come from Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk.

What’s the setlist for the Everything or Nothing At All tour?

For an idea of what the Foo Fighters will play at the London Stadium, this was the setlist in Manchester last week (according to Setlist.fm).

All My Life No Son of Mine Rescued The Pretender Walk Times Like These White Limo La Dee Da This Is a Call Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs My Hero The Sky Is a Neighborhood Learn to Fly Arlandria These Days Statues Under You Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners Nothing at All Unconditional Monkey Wrench The Glass Aurora Best of You The Teacher Everlong

Are there any tickets left?

There is very limited ticket availability for both dates – though there are a few more options on resale. Check Ticketmaster here for tickets.

