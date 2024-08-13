For the first time in 400 years, baby beavers have been born in London

This time last year, we reported that the UK was in the midst of a full-blown beaver boom. Now, in some brilliant news for the adorable creatures and wildlife fans everywhere, baby beavers (or kits, as they’re better known) have been born in London for the first time in 400 years!

Well, almost. The actual first beaver to be born in the capital in 400 years was this one in Enfield, but the newest infants are thought to be the first in urban London.

According to volunteers at Ealing Beaver Project in west London, at least two kits have been born on the Paradise Fields site in Greenford. The Eurasian beaver family was introduced to the urban wetland in October and the new arrivals prove that they’re pretty chuffed with their new home.

The little ones were actually first spotted by volunteers at the end of June, but were kept a secret to allow them to settle in. Dr McCormack, a volunteer on the project told the BBC: ’We believe there's two, there could me more but we have seen two together.

‘It’s testament to the project's success that the beavers are happy enough to breed and continue raise a family here.’

The public have access to the site, which sits next to a retail park and fast food drive-thru and surrounded on all sides by roads and buildings. Despite all that, the beavers seem to be thriving and have built six damns and two lodges in the small green area.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: ‘I am delighted that baby beavers have been born in west London. Beavers are nature's environmental engineers and it's very encouraging to see what a positive change they’ve already had for local communities and nature as we build a fairer, greener city for all Londoners.’

Wild London

Believe it or not, London is home to many a creature great and small. And there’s a lot of effort going into making the capital’s wildlife can thrive. For example, right now Londoners are being asked to count all pollinating insects they see and beautiful white storks could be reintroduced to the city. Read more about the race to rewild London, the intrepid rescuers showing it’s wildlife some love and where to find spectacular fauna and flora in the city year-round.

