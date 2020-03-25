Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Former ‘Blue Peter’ presenter Konnie Huq has started a homeschooling YouTube channel
News / Kids

Former ‘Blue Peter’ presenter Konnie Huq has started a homeschooling YouTube channel

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Wednesday March 25 2020, 5:52pm

konnie huq on youtube
Photograph: YouTube

Whether you’re homeschooling your kids or you just want to immerse yourself in nostalgic vibes, you’ll probably be excited to know that former ‘Blue Peter’ presenter Konnie Huq has launched a fun-but-educational YouTube channel.

The presenter posted on Twitter that she’ll be sharing videos at 10am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. She promises reading, writing, STEM, and arts-and-crafts activities suitable for kids between the ages of six and 12 (and, let’s be honest, grown-up ‘Blue Peter’ fans too).

Photograph: Konnie Huq YouTube

Photograph: Konnie Huq YouTube

 

She posted her first video today – a short reading from her own book ‘Cookie and the Most Annoying Boy in the World’, along with story-writing tips, writing exercises to try and a discussion about equality and judgement. There’ll be a baking lesson on Friday where she’ll be revealing the recipe to her ‘secret three-ingredient cookies’.

Wonder if viewers get badges for tuning in...

David Walliams is also helping parents, releasing an audiobook a day for free

Discover more ways to fill the hours, with Time Out’s guide to having fun at home

Advertising
Advertising

Latest news

    More news