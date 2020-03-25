Former ‘Blue Peter’ presenter Konnie Huq has started a homeschooling YouTube channel

Whether you’re homeschooling your kids or you just want to immerse yourself in nostalgic vibes, you’ll probably be excited to know that former ‘Blue Peter’ presenter Konnie Huq has launched a fun-but-educational YouTube channel.

The presenter posted on Twitter that she’ll be sharing videos at 10am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. She promises reading, writing, STEM, and arts-and-crafts activities suitable for kids between the ages of six and 12 (and, let’s be honest, grown-up ‘Blue Peter’ fans too).

Photograph: Konnie Huq YouTube

She posted her first video today – a short reading from her own book ‘Cookie and the Most Annoying Boy in the World’, along with story-writing tips, writing exercises to try and a discussion about equality and judgement. There’ll be a baking lesson on Friday where she’ll be revealing the recipe to her ‘secret three-ingredient cookies’.

Wonder if viewers get badges for tuning in...

