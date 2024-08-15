Subscribe
Four amazing photographers have just been shortlisted for a major National Portrait Gallery prize

The major photography prize is back for its 17th edition – and has whittled over 1,700 photographers down to just four

Eddy Frankel
Eddy Frankel
Mom, I’ll follow you still by Jesse Navarre Vos, from the series I’ll Come Following You, 2023. © Jesse Navarre Vos
Every year, the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize handpicks the finest new portraiture in the world. This year, for the 17th edition, they got submissions from over 1,700 photographers, then whittled that down to 55 who will all become part of an exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in November. Now, in what is an impressively long and multi-tiered selection process, four of those photographers have made the final shortlist for the big ultimate prize.

The four snappers vying for it are Adam Ferguson, with pictures of how globalisation and colonialism have impacted the wild Australian outback; Tjitske Sluis, with deeply moving images of her mother in the final stages of her life; Jesse Navarre Vos, with an emotional collaboration his mother; and Steph Wilson, whose images document ‘imperfect’ depictions of motherhood. Quite a mum-focussed selection there. 

Anyway, first prize gets £15,000, second prize gets £3,000 and the other two shortlisted photographers will each receive a consolation £2000, and the winner will be crowned on November 12. 

The Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize is at the National Portrait Gallery, Nov 14-Feb 16 2024. More details here.

