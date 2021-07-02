London
boxpark, football
Photograph: Boxpark

Four huge outdoor spaces to watch England’s Euros game this Saturday

Footie! Footie! Footie! Screens! Screens! Screens!

By
Isabelle Aron
Is football coming finally coming home? No one knows, but England’s Euros dream continues this Saturday with their quarter-final against Ukraine. Watch the drama unfold on a massive screen with cold beer on tap at these cavernous spots 

Vinegar Yard

Want to watch the beautiful game in the great outdoors? Book a spot at Vinegar Yard’s massive outdoor beer garden, with a 6 x 3.5 metre screen and tables for up to eight people. All you need is some sun and for our lads not to mess it up. 72-82 St Thomas St. Book here

 Boxpark

Remember those mad scenes at Boxpark from the 2018 World Cup? Now’s your chance to recreate them (with added social distancing!). There are branches in Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley and the organisers promise some ‘iconic football figures’ as special guests. Various locations. Book here

Euro Warehouse

The guys behind The Cause and Costa Del Tottenham have taken over a massive warehouse in N17 for all your football-watching needs. There will be two huge screens, street food, Five Points Brewery beer and football-themed cocktails. Ashley House Depot, Ashley Rd. Book here.

Camden Beer Hall

Celebrate all things European at Camden Town Brewery’s new spot, where the menu mixes classic Italian with traditional beer-hall cuisine. Pretzels! Pizza! Burrata! There are no sub-par half-time snacks here. They’re showing all the England games and there will be fresh beer on tap. Wilkin St Mews. Book here.

