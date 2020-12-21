Loads of London venues might be shuttered but you can still stay connected to our city’s music and nightlife scene. Replace going out with tuning in to one of our city’s brilliant digital radio stations. Here are four shows we rate.

The unadulterated dance one

An NTS OG, London DJ Moxie (aka Alice Moxom) has had a regular slot on the Hackney online station since it launched. Beaming out the hottest in London dance music the show’s success is down to Moxie’s expertise. She delivers cutting-edge selections with knowledgeable passion and is a sucker for big vocal hooks, so there’s always the chance for a singalong. NTS. Every Wed, 3pm.

The one for hepcats

Hosted by Darrel Sheinman (owner of Gearbox Records, a label specialising in previously unreleased jazz), ‘Gearbox Kissaten’ on Soho Radio is inspired by Japanese kissatens: Tokyo coffee shops where people go to sip java and listen to carefully curated playlists. It’s a deep dive into Sheinman’s eclectic forager’s brain, mining tracks from forgotten corners of jazz, blues, post-punk and folk. Soho Radio. Dates and times vary.

The one for post-punk purists

The breakfast show from Peckham-based station Balamii, ‘Moonshakin’ with Aidan Cowley’ is packed full of fuzzy cuts of psyched-out new wave, leftfield and post-punk for you to enjoy with your cornflakes. Balamii. First Thu of the month, 8am.

The one for brand new music

Nothing beats that feeling of discovering tunes that you can show off to your friends and colleagues, and Shay Sade’s fortnightly show on Brixton-based Reprezent Radio supplies them in bucketloads. Every edition is a veritable goldmine of future bangers from a trove of worldwide genres like South African house music, UK trap and baile funk. Reprezent. Every other Sat, 2pm.

