Keep your music fresh, even if your free time is a bit stale at the moment

Radio presenters, music editors and actual artists weigh in on how they've been discovering new music this year.

MNEK, Popstar and songwriter (above)

‘Always on my social media: if it’s not on my Twitter timeline, it’s gonna pop up on my Instagram. Or even just by scraping through YouTube and being drawn to the suggestions Google so conveniently throws my way!’

Erica Mckoy, Host of Worldwide FM’s morning show

Photograph: Erica McKoy

‘I’ve gone back to the older ways I would find music when I couldn’t get into clubs: digging through Bandcamp and tuning into the radio. If it’s new music, I want a voice I can trust; I don’t really get that from Spotify algorithms.’

Matt Wilkinson, Host of ‘The Matt Wilkinson Show’ on Apple Music 1

Photograph: Sebastian Kim

‘Scrolling around blogs, finding a weird one that a kid in Australia has about their local punk scene. Also playlists: search obscure terms and chances are someone’s made a playlist of it.’

Tara Joshi, Music editor, gal-dem

Photograph: gal-dem

‘I like leaving SoundCloud on autoplay, listening to radio (especially NTS and foundation.fm) and pretending I’m much younger than I am and braving Tik-Tok. I’ve got music-nerd mates who send me stuff they like too.’

