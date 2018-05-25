Four totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

‘Beat Positive’

Forget Kanye’s latest maverick move and immersive yourself in this Getty exhibition of archive photos documenting early hip hop culture. Charting the genre from 1982 to 1993, the show includes rare snaps from some of the first hip hop events in London, as well as this ace shot of Public Enemy in Hyde Park (above). Do believe the hype. Getty images Gallery. Tube: Oxford Circus. Fri Jun 1-Aug 4.

Swingers The City’s second birthday

Crazy golf joint Swingers turns two this week and it’s throwing a big birthday bash to mark the occasion. Swing into action with free crazy golf all day (walk-ins only) and stuff your face with birthday cake. It’s set to be a hole lot of fun. Swingers City. Tube: Aldgate. Mon Jun 4.

Yoga on the Beat

Shake off the Monday blues and get those endorphins pumping at this free yoga session, set to banging beats. It’s first come, first served and all equipment is provided. Just turn up and be ready to charge your chakras. The Scoop. Tube: London Bridge. Mon Jun 4, 6.30pm.

London Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival

Cheer on dozens of dragon boats racing on the Thames at this annual celebration of Chinese culture. With martial arts displays, traditional lion dancing and live music, there’s plenty of action on dry land too. London Regatta Centre. Royal Albert DLR. Sun Jun 3.

