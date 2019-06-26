Four unmissable museum shows to visit this July

July is a big month for museum exhibitions opening in London. Here are four shows you need to add to the summer calendar.

1. ‘What Remains’

Image courtesy of Imperial War Museum

This show, which spans 100 years of war, examines how, why and when culture gets destroyed in times of conflict. And what we do to rebuild and recreate in the aftermath of devastation.

Imperial War Museum. Tube: Lambeth North. Jul 5-Jan 5. Free.

2. ‘Top Secret: From Ciphers to Cyber Security’

Enigma M1070 - Detail © The Board of Trustees of the Science Museum, GCHQ - 2.

Delve into the murky and fascinating world of code-breaking and -making with this show of artefacts from the Science Museum and GCHQ. Trench coat and dark glasses are optional.

Science Museum. Tube: South Kensington. Jul 10-Feb 23. Free.

3. ‘The Moon’

Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks on lunar surface near leg of Lunar Module. Image courtesy of NASA

It’s time to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Apollo 11’s successful moon landing with one giant leap of an exhibition. Prepare yourself for a total eclipse of the heart.

National Maritime Museum. Greenwich DLR. Jul 19-Jan 5. £9, £5.85-£6 concs.

4. ‘What to Look for in the Garden: A Ladybird Books Exhibition’

A cuckoo perched on top of a washing pole, from What to Look for in Spring © Ladybird Books Ltd, 1961

This show takes a loving look at Ladybird Books, exploring the range of nature-related titles released by the brand. Admire gorgeous illustrations before heading home to put your new knowledge into practice in the garden.

Garden Museum Tube: Vauxhall. Jul 31-Oct 27. £10, £5-£8.50 concs.

