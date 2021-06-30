Kids Week! It’s lacking an apostrophe, and it actually lasts for the whole of August. It is ridiculous that it is not called Kids’ Month.

But we can easily forgive all these things, because it’s great: a free second ticket for the first under-18 attending participating West End shows with a full-playing adult and half-price tickets for under-18s thereafter.

Admittedly, the West End is going to be a bit different this year: a lot of big shows aren’t returning until the autumn and ongoing caution about coronavirus means the usual Kids Week bonus backstage experiences aren’t happening. It’s also likely that some shows are waiting until confirmation from the government that they’ll be able to sell their full houses from July 19 before they’ll start busting out the offers.

Still, even as it stands there’s an enormous amount to choose from: participating shows are ‘Amazing Bubble Man’, ‘Amélie The Musical’, ‘Anything Goes’, ‘Be More Chill’, ‘Billionaire Boy’, ‘Cirque Berserk’, ‘Come From Away’, ‘Dinosaur World Live’, ‘Doctor Who: Time Fracture’, ‘Dragons and Mythical Beasts’, ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’, ‘Fireman Sam Live - Saves The Circus’, ‘Hairspray’, ‘Heathers The Musical’, ‘Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five’, ‘Hotel Paradiso’, ‘Disney’s The Lion King’, ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Mary Poppins’, ‘Les Misérables: The Staged Concert’, ‘Morgan And West Present: The Three Musketeers’, ‘The Mousetrap’, ‘One Step, Two Step’, ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’, ‘The Prince Of Egypt’, ‘Sam And Mark’s On The Road Show’, ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’, ‘Singin’ In The Rain’, ‘Six’, ‘Stiles and Drewe’s - The 3 Little Pigs A Very Curly Musical Tale!’, ‘The Tiger Who Came To Tea’, ‘Twirlywoos Live’, ‘What The Ladybird Heard’, ‘Wonderville’, ‘Zog’.

The offer goes on sale at 10am on June 30 and can be booked exclusively through OfficialLondonTheatre.com.

The best theatre to book for in London

The best kids theatre in London