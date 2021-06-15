Children's theatre in London - the best shows for kids of all ages
It's never to early to introduce kids to the magic of theatre, and London's bursting with shows that'll delight junior audiences. There are gentle puppet shows for babies and toddlers. Rainbow bright, song-stuffed adventures for young kids. Smart dramas that are sure to hold teenagers rapt. And spectacular musicals that'll get the whole family on side.
Our kids’ theatre page normally contains information for children’s shows running in London theatres this month and next month, and is broken down into three categories.
Theatre for all the family is suitable for any age, including adults without children.
Theatre for older children is specifically aimed at school-age children and teenagers.
Theatre for babies, pre-schoolers and younger children does what the title suggests, and also includes shows suitable for younger school-age children.
Theatre for all the family
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
This big-hearted musical smash is suitable for teens and adults alike.
Six the Musical
This short musical romp through the (after)lives of Henry VIII’s six wives is perfect for adults and secondary school kids alike.
Theatre for older children
Billionaire Boy
A new staging of David Walliams' kids novel ‘Billionaire Boy’, the ‘Richie Rich’-esque tale of a boy who's got pots of money but no friends. Then, he scoops up a rabble of ‘normal’ mates and gets involved in some surprising adventures. This production is masterminded by the team behind two other popular Walliams stage adaptations, ‘Gangsta Granny’ and ‘Awful Auntie’. Ages five-plus.
Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Five
Let it never be said that there are a dearth of barmy things about Britain…
Horrible Histories: Terrible Thames
The ever-expanding empire of Terry Deary’s Horrible Histories franchise takes to the high seas – or, well, a big river – as actors offer up a lurid history of the River Thames and the landmarks along its banks.
Theatre for babies, pre-schoolers and younger children
The Smartest Giant in Town
It feels like Islington’s puppet paradise has never been away.
Anansi the Spider
Anansi the trickster spider went global a long time ago. But Justin Audibert’s inaugural production in charge of the Unicorn takes folklore’s most famous arachnid right back to his roots.
Baby Show
A Unicorn Theatre long-runner, Sarah Argent and Kevin Lewis's ‘Baby Show’ is one of London's rare regular theatre experiences for the very young. A light and sound-based sensory experience for ages six-to-18-months, it tends to be very popular and advance booking is advised.
The Tiger Who Came to Tea
Those of a certain generation will remember having 'The Tiger Who Came to Tea' read to them as a child, and David Wood's stage adaptation of the book is a delight from start to finish.
What the Ladybird Heard
This stage adaptation of the well-known Julia Donaldson book is thoroughly entertaining for children and adults alike.
