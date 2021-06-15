Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Children's theatre in London - the best shows for kids of all ages
'The Paper Dolls'
Ellie Kuttz 'The Paper Dolls'

Children's theatre in London - the best shows for kids of all ages

From tiny tots to older kids, we've got your next family theatre trip covered.

By Time Out London Theatre
It's never to early to introduce kids to the magic of theatre, and London's bursting with shows that'll delight junior audiences. There are gentle puppet shows for babies and toddlers. Rainbow bright, song-stuffed adventures for young kids. Smart dramas that are sure to hold teenagers rapt. And spectacular musicals that'll get the whole family on side.

Our kids’ theatre page normally contains information for children’s shows running in London theatres this month and next month, and is broken down into three categories.

Theatre for all the family is suitable for any age, including adults without children.

Theatre for older children is specifically aimed at school-age children and teenagers.

Theatre for babies, pre-schoolers and younger children does what the title suggests, and also includes shows suitable for younger school-age children.

 

Theatre for all the family

Six the Musical

Six the Musical

Theatre Musicals Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue

This short musical romp through the (after)lives of Henry VIII’s six wives is perfect for adults and secondary school kids alike.

Theatre for older children

Billionaire Boy, David Walliams, 2021
Photo by Mark Douet

Billionaire Boy

Theatre Children's Garrick Theatre, Charing Cross Road

A new staging of David Walliams' kids novel ‘Billionaire Boy’, the ‘Richie Rich’-esque tale of a boy who's got pots of money but no friends. Then, he scoops up a rabble of ‘normal’ mates and gets involved in some surprising adventures. This production is masterminded by the team behind two other popular Walliams stage adaptations, ‘Gangsta Granny’ and ‘Awful Auntie’. Ages five-plus.

Horrible Histories: Terrible Thames
Photo by Horrible Histories

Horrible Histories: Terrible Thames

Theatre Children's Tower Bridge, Tower Bridge

The ever-expanding empire of Terry Deary’s Horrible Histories franchise takes to the high seas – or, well, a big river – as actors offer up a lurid history of the River Thames and the landmarks along its banks.

Theatre for babies, pre-schoolers and younger children

The Smartest Giant in Town, Little Angel Theatre, 2021
Photo by Ellie Kurttz

The Smartest Giant in Town

4 out of 5 stars
Theatre Children's Little Angel Theatre Studios, Canonbury

 

It feels like Islington’s puppet paradise has never been away.

Anansie the Spider, Unicorn Theatre 2019
Photograph: Craig Sugden

Anansi the Spider

Theatre Children's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Regent’s Park

Anansi the trickster spider went global a long time ago. But Justin Audibert’s inaugural production in charge of the Unicorn takes folklore’s most famous arachnid right back to his roots.

Baby Show, Unicorn Theatre
© Helen Murray

Baby Show

Theatre Children's Unicorn Theatre, Tower Bridge

A Unicorn Theatre long-runner, Sarah Argent and Kevin Lewis's ‘Baby Show’ is one of London's rare regular theatre experiences for the very young. A light and sound-based sensory experience for ages six-to-18-months, it tends to be very popular and advance booking is advised.

Abbey_Norman_Sophie_Alan_Atkins_Tiger_in_The_Tiger_Who_Came.JPG

The Tiger Who Came to Tea

Theatre Children's Haymarket Theatre Royal, Leicester Square

Those of a certain generation will remember having 'The Tiger Who Came to Tea' read to them as a child, and David Wood's stage adaptation of the book is a delight from start to finish.

What the Ladybird Heard

Theatre Performance Palace Theatre, Charing Cross Road

This stage adaptation of the well-known Julia Donaldson book is thoroughly entertaining for children and adults alike.

