Burgers and fries and chicken bites
Photograph: Shake Shack

From this Thursday, Shake Shack are doing Korean gochujang chicken

You've got until the end of summer to sample their limited edition spicy sweet glaze

By Leonie Cooper
Burger kings Shake Shack are bringing their special Gochujang Chick’n menu to the UK for a limited time only from this Thursday, July 1. 

Initially only available at outlets in South Korea, the special spicy-sweet menu has now made its way to London and you’ll be able to order the special dishes all through summer (until September 30) at a variety of Shake Shack’s eat-in and delivery-only restaurants. 

Made with red chilli peppers, sticky rice, fermented soybeans and salt, gochujang is a punchy flavour-packed fermented paste that’s the key ingredient in Shake Shack’s extremely moreish gochujang glaze, which also includes finely chopped garlic and ginger for extra wallop.

So what’s on this special menu that we seemingly won’t stop banging on about? Well, there’s the Gochujang Chick’n burger, a glazed crispy chicken breast topped with toasted sesame seeds with added kimchi slaw. Then there’s Gochujang Chick’n Bites – in boxes of six or 10 – with a gochujang mayo dipping sauce and finally the Gochujang Fries, which are the house crinkle cut chips with more gochujang mayo. A trio of gochujang goodness, if you will. 

You can get it all at these eat-in Shake Shacks: Brent Cross, Canary Wharf, Cardiff, Covent Garden, Lakeside, LSQ, Mansion House, Stratford, Tottenham Court Road and Victoria.

And from these delivery-only spots: Battersea, Bermondsey, Brighton, Cambridge, Crouch End, Islington, Reading, Swiss Cottage and Wandsworth. Enjoy.

