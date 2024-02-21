Full list of Body Shops closing in London so far and potential shutdown dates

There are more than a dozen branches of the cosmetics chain in the capital

The Body Shop has long been a UK high-street staple. The sort of place you can smell before you see it, the cruelty-free cosmetics, skincare and perfume chain is a beloved British institution.

But the chain has found itself in trouble in recent times, and the other week it announced that it was calling in administrators. Yesterday (February 20) the Body Shop revealed that around half its branches could close – with seven shutting with immediate effect.

With over 200 branches across the country and 2,000 employees, there’s a lot at stake. The Body Shop has around a dozen branches in London: here’s everything we know about which ones might close and when.

Which Body Shops are shutting in London?

So far, it’s been confirmed that four London Body Shops are shutting, all of which have already closed their doors for good (they shut on February 20). Here are the locations of those shut-down Body Shop branches.

Surrey Quays

Oxford Street (Bond Street end)

Canary Wharf

Cheapside

Will more London Body Shop stores close?

It’s very likely. The Body Shop is expecting to close around 100 stores across the country, and while those exact locations haven’t been confirmed, some are bound to be in the capital.

The Body Shop has London outposts in the likes of Brent Cross, Brixton, Ealing, Enfield, Hounslow, Islington, London Bridge, 66 Oxford Street, Regent Street, Walthamstow, Wembley and Wimbledon.

What’s been said about the store closures?

Administrators at FRP Advisory are overseeing the insolvency process. According to the BBC, FRP said about the closures:

‘A reduced store footprint will coincide with a renewed focus on the brand's products, online sales channels and wholesale strategies.’

The company also said that reducing the number of full-time employees at the Body Shop’s head office is part of a ‘more nimble, financially viable model’.

