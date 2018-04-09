Get £1 tacos tomorrow

Tex-Mex chain Benito’s Hat is doing £1 tacos tomorrow (Tuesday April 10). Yes, one pound! At all five of its London branches from 5pm till closing time tomorrow, every taco on the menu is available – and you don’t have to buy anything to qualify. No strings attached, basically. We’ve got our eye on the beef brisket barbecoa tacos (usually £5.70).

Better yet, this will be a regular thing: every second Tuesday of the month there’ll be a £1 taco party.

Get £1 tacos at every London branch of Benito’s Hat on Tuesday April 10, from 5pm.

