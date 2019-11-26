Get 50 percent off London’s best restaurants with Time Out’s Eat List picks

There’s a magnificent mezze of restaurants in London – but with limited time (and budget) where should a hungry diner start? Well, this is where the Eat List restaurant box comes in.

From the critically acclaimed Sardine, which serves rustic French dishes that’ll make you swoon, to the bright ‘n’ buzzy Santo Remedio with sizzling Mexican small plates, to the cutting-edge Cub with its punchy, turbo-charged flavours, there’s a dazzling bunch of places waiting to feed you.

Find your way through the foodie maze with the Eat List, a gift box offering a hefty discount on plenty of our fave restaurants from the Time Out Eat List – our round-up of the 100 best restaurants in London, picked by our Food team.

With this limited edition offer, you can get 50 percent off food for you and a mate at loads of stellar restaurants.

Yep, that’s half-price food on a table for two when you flash your Eat List card.

That means you and your plus one could head to Mayfair’s Sakagura for exquisite sashimi omakase to share, before tucking into a Japanese wagyu steak each for just £86 instead of £172 – saving you a juicy £86.

Then you could plough through a cracking 1lb lobster at Burger & Lobster for £11 instead of £22, or splash out on a champagne lobster roll – yours for just £18.50 instead of the usual £37.

What’s more, the offer is valid for a whole year, at any time and on any day. No special code needed, no pre-booking, no secret handshake required. Just rock up and show the Eat List card when you pay the bill.

Now, go ahead and eat your way through London’s best restaurants – the only tough part is choosing your plus-one. Bon appetit!

Find out more and buy your box right here