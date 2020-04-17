Get a birthday message from a bored celeb in lockdown – including Akon, Mike Tyson and Mandy Moore

Made banana bread? Mastered baking sourdough? Given up getting #lockdownhench? You’re not the only one who’s bored. Celebrities are also twiddling their thumbs in these strange times and lots of them are joining Cameo, the website which lets you request a video message from the likes of Flavor Flav to Caitlyn Jenner (if you’ve got a casual $2,500 to spare).

Speaking to Refinery29, CEO and co-founder Steven Galanis said the company had seen a 78 percent increase in new talent signing up last month. Akon ($444/£369), Mike Tyson ($500/£415) and pop star turned actress Mandy Moore ($300/£249) are among the list to have joined up recently. If your budget won’t stretch to the hundreds, there are some cut-price options too: how about Tay Zonday, aka the Chocolate Rain guy ($40/£33)? Or a Joe Exotic impersonator (yours for only $20/£17)?

It’s worth noting that some of the celebs donate their entire fee to charity, but others... don’t (we’re looking at you, Akon).

With lockdown in the UK extended for another three weeks, it looks like we’re going to have to get even more creative with birthday celebrations. Whether your pal is a massive ‘Love is Blind’ fan (loads of the cast are on there), really likes Dick Van Dyke or Lance from NSYNC (Justin isn’t on there, okay?), now’s the time to get them a personalised message. Beats another birthday quiz, right?

