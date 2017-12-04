Get a corgi to watch season two of ‘The Crown’ with this weekend

Forget the royal wedding, the monarchical moment that we’ve all been waiting for is finally upon us: season two of ‘The Crown’ comes to Netflix this weekend.

To celebrate the fact that the majority of us will spend all weekend binge-watching the new season from start to finish, mobile network Three is offering you the chance to have a regal canine to keep you company between episodes.

Three is launching a ‘Borrow My Corgi’ service, allowing dog-loving Londoners to watch ‘The Crown’ as the real Queen would: on the sofa, with a cuppa, alongside a loaf-shaped pooch.

© Nigel Davies

The corgis will be allocated via an email ballot, and be available December 8-10.

Sound like a pawsome idea? All you have to do is email borrowmycorgi@cowpr.com confirming the area of London that you live in and what day you’d like to borrow a corgi.

If you’re successful, a ‘royal butler’ will deliver the corgi to you and the regal dog is all yours for an hour before it’s trotted off to its next destination. Or back to the palace.

Now that Prince Harry is off the market, this might be the closest you get to living like one of the royal family.

The ‘Borrow My Corgi’ email ballot is open from now until 5pm on December 7.

