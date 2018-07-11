Get a free Aperol Spritz at sundown on the South Bank

Kicking off this evening (just like some other event you may have heard about), the Aperol Spritz Sundial Social is offering a free spritz to all those passing by the South Bank. The action takes place by a giant sundial positioned near the Oxo Tower, which will be marking ‘aperitivo time’ to all those who stop by. Between the sacred hours of 5pm and 9pm, punters can rock up and swig Italy’s much-loved cocktail, the Aperol Spritz, completely free of charge.

The Aperol Spritz Sundial Social will be popping up from today (Wed Jul 11) until Sunday (Jul 15), and in among the orange-hued tipples, punters can lounge on deck chairs or recreate the moves from the World Cup pitch in table-football form. Italy may never have made it into the tournament, but they’re definitely still champions when it comes to summer drinking.

Find the Aperol Spritz Sundial Social at the following location, Wed Jul 11-Sat Jul 14, 5-9pm and Sun Jul 15, noon-4pm.

