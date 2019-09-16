Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Get a sneak preview of the new Museum of London at Open House weekend
By Kmccabe Posted: Monday September 16 2019, 5:52pm

Get a sneak preview of the new Museum of London at Open House weekend

See three London museums-in-progress as part of Open House festival’s special tours 

New Museum of London

See the proposed location for the new Museum of London, at a derelict former poultry market in West Smithfield. It’s the first time in 20 years that the public will have access to the site. Central Markets, Charterhouse St, EC1A 9LY. Farringdon. Sat Sep 21, 1pm-5pm. Sun Sep 22, 10am-5pm. Spaces very limited, arrive early and sign up on the day, find out more here

Geffrye Museum

The Geffrye is closed until 2020, so this a rare chance to look around. Hard hat tours are sold out, but the restored almshouse is open-access. 136 Kingsland Rd, E2 8EA. Hoxton Overground. Sat Sep 21, 11am-5pm.

East End Women’s Museum

A museum dedicated to the stories of east London women is scheduled to open in Barking in 2021. Find out what’s in store with this talk at the construction site. Meet at St Margaret’s Parish Church, The Broadway, IG11 8AS. Barking Overground. Sat Sep 21, 11am-3pm. Hourly tours.

