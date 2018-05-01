Get free boozy Wavey Ice lollies on Brick Lane this Thursday

There’ll be free booze-laced ice lollies on Brick Lane this week. All you have to do is turn up and say hello to the people from ice lolly brand Wavey Ice this Thursday.

They’ll be outside The Old Truman Brewery giving away their new flavours from 1pm. It’s one per person and they have about 200 to give away. Grab one and walk away feeling refreshed (and a little bit woozy).

Flavours include Boujee black grape and white rum, What’s Good watermelon and vodka, and a tangy Glo’d Up gin and sour apple.

Get your free ice lolly outside The Old Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, E1 6QL, on Thursday May 3 from 1pm.

