Get free G&Ts from a Shoreditch vending machine

So maybe you’ve got a magic trick for the vending machine at your local gym. (Don’t worry, your secret nudge is safe with us.) But if you want legit free stuff, seek out this vending machine that’s popping up near Old Street for the next two days. It’s dispensing the best free thing imaginable: gin. Pre-mixed gin and tonic in a can, to be more precise.



Lucky punters will receive a free can of LoneWolf’s G&T when using a different magic trick altogether: tweet @LoneWolfSpirits with the hashtag #TheWolfOfOldStreet to receive a token to use on this unique machine in Old Street Station. And then go on a vending bender.



Cans will be popping out from a machine hidden inside Old Street Station on Tuesday January 23 until 10pm and from 12.30pm to 5pm on Wednesday January 24.

