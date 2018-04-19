Get free Honi Poké if you finish the marathon

Your reward for running 26-and-a-bit miles? Free poké!

Show your London Marathon medal at either Honi Poké location (Soho or Fenchurch St) for a free bowl of your choice on Monday April 23 and Tuesday April 24. You don’t need to buy anything, just whip out your medal and accept the food.

Congrats on the freebies. Hope the leg pain isn’t too bad.

Get free poké on Monday April 23 and Tuesday April 24 at Honi Poké Soho, 82 Dean St, W1D 3SP, or Honi Poké Fenchurch St, 4-6 New London St, EC3R 7NA.

Want something a little more carby? Get free pasta after the marathon, instead.

