Get free pasta from Pastaio if you finish the London Marathon

Who cares about the medal?

If you manage to finish the London Marathon this Sunday (April 22) you qualify for a free plate of fresh pasta from Pastaio. The catch? You’ll need to use your legs for an extra 15 minutes to walk from the St James’s Park finish line to the restaurant in Soho.

You don’t need to buy anything else and you can order any plate of pasta off the menu, but do note that you can’t book a table. We recommend ordering the cacio e pepe – it was sharp and salty with a nice hint of pepper the last time we tried it. The perfect finish to a 26-and-a-bit-mile run.

Get free pasta at Pastaio (19 Ganton Street, W1F 9BN) from noon until 10.30pm on Sunday April 22. You’ll have to show your London Marathon medal.

Check out our essential guide to the 2018 London Marathon.

Here’s our guide to London’s best Italian restaurants.

Sign up to Time Out for all the free food.