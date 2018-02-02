Get half-price food at this Californian-inspired joint

It’s all change (well, a bit) at Pomona’s, a breezy, colourful, Cali-inspired neighbourhood joint in Notting Hill. Punchily-named local chef Wolfe Conyngham – formerly of Wolfe – has taken over the kitchen, and to mark this switcheroo the restaurant will be offering 50% off food on weekdays from Tuesday February 6 ’til Friday February 16 (though not on Valentine’s Day, unfortunately). Which is good of them.

The new menu, Pomona’s reckons, will feature nutritional, healthy and seasonal dishes – think things like lobster tortellini, chicken and lentils with pakora and so on – as well as old signatures like Welsh lamb rump, beef short ribs and the house burger (a beef and veal patty with smoked bone marrow and wild Madagascan lemon pepper), all cooked on a whacking great Bertha grill. Nifty, eh?

Pomona’s new menu soft launch runs from Tuesday February 6 ’til Friday February 16 (excluding weekends and Valentine’s Day) and is applicable only to tables booked over the phone (not via the website).

Despite what you might think, doubter, Notting Hill’s got lots of good foodie spots. Here they are.

