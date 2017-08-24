Notting Hill restaurants
Find the best places to eat in west London with Time Out’s guide to Notting Hill restaurants
Whether you’re after a simple chippy or something a bit more snazzy (or even Michelin-starred), Notting Hill’s jam-packed with great cafés and restaurants. Whatever you desire – from a Carnival time top-up to a refined dinner – pile through our list below of the best eateries in this desirable area.
Restaurants in Notting Hill
108 Garage
The former financier behind this stylish restaurant did things his way – he found a chef (co-owner Chris Denney) via a Gumtree shout-out and proceeded to turn the place into a bona-fide success via local word of mouth. Go for the ambitious, intensely flavoured and artistically presented dishes, served in a laid-back industrial lair.
Books for Cooks
This is one for the purists that, despite its popularity, manages to stay off the tourist trail. It’s a cookbook specialist whose tiny in-house kitchen tests the recipes of the latest titles and serves them as two or three-course lunches at ‘OMG’ prices. There are also loads of cakes, all of which would have Mary Berry coming back for seconds.
Chucs Restaurant & Café
You know when you wander into a cool boutique, spot something you like, then baulk at the price? Well, Chucs is one of those clothes shops, but with a glamorous Italian restaurant hidden at the back, which serves a collection of well-prepared dishes at wince-making prices (£12 for lentil soup!). However, if you can afford it, you’ll enjoy it.
Cocotte
This wholesome take on the chicken trend smacks of middle-class holidays in France. A whole-roasted happy hen comes to the table, family style, along with your choice of tasty, hearty salads that teem with modern gastro-heroes: think kale, quinoa, avocado, pomegranate, nuts and seeds. Hot sides include classic ratatouille – or the rebel of this goodie-goodie family, mac and cheese.
The Continental Pantry
A hip café-cum-salon with a Mediterranean deli attached, this is a suitably swanky addition to Notting Hill’s Ledbury Road. The menu pushes the right buttons with its glossy-haired punters, with avocado embraced in most dishes on the breakfast and brunch menus, and pricey sandwiches and sharing boards filled with prime ingredients at lunch.
Cottons Restaurant & Rhum Shack
One of London’s oldest Caribbean restaurants offers a self-proclaimed ‘couture’ version of island cuisine in a smart, colourful dining room whose walls bring the food to life via murals of tropical waterfalls and pristine white beaches. Tuck into flawless renditions of classics such as jerk chicken or saltfish fritters, plus more idiosyncratic offerings such as Caribbean-style Caesar salad.
The Eagle
Reminding us why we all hearted gastropubs so much in the ’90s, The Eagle brings this example bang-up to date with a bright, bold look, a properly fun atmosphere, good-quality British dishes with a Bavarian twist (think chicken schnitzel or currywurst alongside good ol’ fish and chips) and regularly replenished tank beer – because why the hell not go that extra mile?
Egg Break
Eggs rule the roost at this bright, rustic-chic café: among the all-day eggy offerings – Turkish eggs, Mexican omelettes, the house take on the McMuffin – you’ll find other tempting breakfast bites, from saintly chia pots to devilish French toast. This is an easygoing affair whose good looks and slick service betray the fact that the Soho House group has a hand in the operation.
Electric Diner
This much older Soho House favourite (formerly Electric Brasserie) was relaunched as an American diner after a pretty huge fire. The supersized menu is stuffed with the likes of Philly cheese whatnots, Reuben sandwiches and wedge salads – definitely order the fries au cheval, topped with mornay sauce and a fried egg (like at the Chicago diner the Electric models itself on).
Farmacy
Harrods heiress Camilla Fayed is the glossy-haired queen bee of this healthy-eating temple, which is filled with similarly luscious-locked locals who prefer ‘clean’ comfort food to actual indulgence: vegan burgers, spelt pasta, and sanctified nachos. The prize for the gimmickiest drink goes to the nutrient-stuffed ‘syringe shots’, but the tasteful interiors whisper (rather than scream) money, and the food tastes good.
