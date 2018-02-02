  • News
Get half price food at this hip central London chippie

By Tom H Posted: Friday February 2 2018, 12:40pm

Like fish and chips? Like cheap grub? Then you’re in luck, ’cos from Monday February 5 until Wednesday February 7, snazzy new Clerkenwell chippie United Chip is doing half-price food at lunch and dinner.

The sweet discount is a defacto celebration for the restaurant’s opening proper on February 8. It’s a swish-looking spot – all pastel pinks, white tiles, designer lighting and light-coloured woods. Nothing like a regular chippie then, and the menu is equally zhuzhed up. Alongside your regular battered cod, haddock and pollock, there’s also panko-crumbed halloumi, soft-shell crab burgers, Dingly Dell sausages, sauces like aioli and ‘Bangkok’ mayo and so on. Plus, they’re doing frites as well as regular chippie chips. Frites I tell you! 

United Chip can be found at 5 Clerkenwell Rd, EC1M 5PE. 

Will beg for fried food? Check out our list of London’s best chippies

Get more cheap eats: sign up to Time Out.

 

Staff writer
By Tom H 165 Posts

Tom Howells is a freelance food editor at Time Out. As a child, he once got locked in Carisbrooke Castle (and he's still not over it). You can follow him at @gwynforhowells.

