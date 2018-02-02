Get half price food at this hip central London chippie

Like fish and chips? Like cheap grub? Then you’re in luck, ’cos from Monday February 5 until Wednesday February 7, snazzy new Clerkenwell chippie United Chip is doing half-price food at lunch and dinner.

The sweet discount is a defacto celebration for the restaurant’s opening proper on February 8. It’s a swish-looking spot – all pastel pinks, white tiles, designer lighting and light-coloured woods. Nothing like a regular chippie then, and the menu is equally zhuzhed up. Alongside your regular battered cod, haddock and pollock, there’s also panko-crumbed halloumi, soft-shell crab burgers, Dingly Dell sausages, sauces like aioli and ‘Bangkok’ mayo and so on. Plus, they’re doing frites as well as regular chippie chips. Frites I tell you!

United Chip can be found at 5 Clerkenwell Rd, EC1M 5PE.

