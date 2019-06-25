London’s best fish and chip restaurants

June 2019: We’ve added a bunch of new plaices (sorry, places) to the list, including two branches from fish and chip heavyweights Sutton and Sons as well as Chamberlain’s of London in the City and the trendy Seventeen Fish & Chips down in Balham.

Rare is a dish as comforting as a plate of fish and chips. When done right, that irresistible mixture of steamy, crispy fried fish and chunky potatoes, humming with salt and vinegar, is up there with London’s best dishes. There’s a chippie on every other street in London, so we’ve rounded up our favourite spots – from anachronistic British fish bars to those with vegan-friendly menus (yes, really). Hell, there’s good reason some even appear on our rundown of London’s best cheap eats. Some things just never go out of fashion.

Can't decide? We’ve selected five of the best in our video below:

