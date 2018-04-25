Get half-price raclette at Brixton’s cheesy new restaurant

The cheesy street food trader Raclette Brothers opened its first permanent restaurant this week. To celebrate? Half-price everything on the menu until Sunday April 29.

Alpes is inspired by alpine dining (obvs) and is high up in a shipping container above the entrance to Pop Brixton. It’s serving wine and charcuterie, as well as fondue with unlimited bread, roast potatoes, pickles and fries and, of course, raclette: melted cheese scraped onto a plate of potatoes, pickles and meat.

We did the maths: at half price, raclette will be £4.50 and traditional or blue-cheese fondue for two will be £8.50. If that doesn’t sway you, this insanely tempting video of the cheese at Alpes might.

Get 50 percent off the whole menu at Alpes until Sunday April 29. Pop Brixton, 49 Brixton Station Road, SW9 8PQ.

