Get merry in London’s own indoor elderflower meadow

Forget the faded fleur-de-lis floor down your local, the only carpet you want to be looking at mid-sip this summer is the elderflower meadow at this chic cocktail pop-up. Maison St-Germain is returning to London – this time in Mayfair – for two days in June and will offer up a flower-filled space, two cocktail bars and an ‘abstract elderflower meadow’ filled with 1,000 flowers.

The chic pop-up is being put on by French elderflower liqueur makers St-Germain, and organisers reckon it’ll look a little bit like this (oh là là!)...

The interactive, blossom-busy drinking space will be a collaboration with London designer Henry Holland (House of Holland), who has helped shape this place into an homage to France’s fleeting elderflower blossom season.

Punters will be able to peruse the pretty space – including a ‘wild harvest walkway’ – for free, by booking their visit in advance. Each guest will receive a free cocktail on arrival, and will then be able to purchase further drinks (£9 each) like the St-Germain Spritz and Henry Holland’s own drink design, The Free Lane (St-Germain, pear vodka, rhubarb, lime, grapefruit bitters and a pear cider top, pictured below). Anything to get your frolicking through that meadow, we say.

Maison St-Germain is popping up at 38 Grosvenor Square, W1K 2HW, on Fri Jun 15 and Sat Jun 16, 12.30pm-10pm. Guests can sign up at www.maisonstgermain.uk.

