Get ready to travel up one of Battersea Power Station’s iconic chimneys in a huge glass lift

If you thought ‘great glass elevators’ were resigned to the pages of Roald Dahl novels, get ready for your mind to blow. An IRL big, glass lift is coming to London, letting you glide up one of the iconic towers at Battersea Power Station.

The Chimney Lift will let you slide up the interior of the Grade II-listed art deco masterpiece’s north-west tower to a glass viewing platform 109m above the capital. It’s probably the closest you’ll come to feeling like you’ve been teleported ‘Star Trek’-style, and at the top you’ll be able to feast your peepers on some gob-smacking panoramas of the city.

There’s a little while to wait until you can go for a ride, however. The lift won’t open to the public until 2021, when Europe’s largest brick building will unveil a brand new makeover, including a new 1,500-capacity event space and a beautifully restored control room with original dials and switches. Until then, we’ll be dreaming of sun-soaked, 360-degree views over the Thames. Beam us up Scotty!

