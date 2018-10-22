Get shipfaced on London’s pirate-themed boat bar

Time to get wrecked! A ‘pirate ship cocktail bar’ is about to take passengers on board for rum-fuelled fun in the winter months. Sir Francis Drake’s legendary The Golden Hinde – moored near Southwark Cathedral – will be transformed into The Hidden Spirit, a vessel set in 1795 and crewed by its boozing punters.

Guests at Pirates of the Hidden Spirit will be given three-cornered hats and sea-faring garms to don during one-hour-and-45-minute sessions. First, they’ll be served grog on the gun deck before they head down to the barrel deck for cocktails that ‘celebrate the spirit of adventure’.

Captain Jack Cassidy will be leading groups on a drink-fuelled treasure hunt aboard this atmospheric sixteenth-century ship, as part of an experience being brought to life by the same team behind immersive London drinking experiences Alcotraz and Moonshine Saloon. So if you like a bit of drama with your drinking, look lively, landlubbers.

Pirates of the Hidden Spirit is at The Golden Hinde at St Mary Overie Dock and launches on Thursday November 22. ‘Voyages’ on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays last for one hour and 45 minutes, include three cocktails and cost £34.99 per person. For further information and bookings visit www.thehiddenspirit.co.uk.

Discover more weird ways to drink in our guide to London’s most quirky bars.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.