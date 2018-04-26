Get thirsty for three booze-mad events in east London this weekend

London is going potty for prosecco, silly for sake and mad for margaritas this weekend (Fri Apr 27-Sun Apr 29). Here’s how to lap it all up.

Prosecco Springs

In its second year, this festival of fizz at Oval Space promises to pack a pop. A £40 ticket gets you up to eight glasses (yes, eight!) of the ever-popular sparkling wine from Northern Italy, as well as full access to a sparkling party. Some of the earlier sessions on Friday and Sunday still have available spots (although Saturday has already sold out) – pop to it.

Oval Space, Apr 26-29. £40. More info here.

Margarita Rumble

Everybody rumble! The Margarita Rumble returns with a zingy line-up of London bars battling it out to shake up the sharpest margarita in town. A £35 ticket to this Mexican standoff gets you unlimited margaritas over the course of two hours, and you’ll get to cast your vote at the end (if not too squiffy on all that tequila), selecting the finest marg made on the day.

The Yard, Sat Apr 28. £35-50. Buy tickets here.

Japanese Sake Festival

This festival of Japan’s ever-popular rice wine has been touring the world, and now it’s London’s turn for wine time. Sample from 20 different types of sake – a VIP ticket for £40 will get you five glasses of the strong stuff. Sake to me, baby!

York Hall, Sun Apr 29. £20-£40. Buy tickets here.

