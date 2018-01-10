Get through Blue Monday with free Konditor & Cook cake

Blue Monday: a genuine day of existential despair or another cynical marketing ploy? Not sure, but who gives a hoot when it’s getting you free cake, right? RIGHT.

Bless the good people of fab bakery Konditor & Cook, then. Swing into any of the six London stores next Monday January 15, when they’ll be giving out bite-sized skinny cappuccino cakes to tease people out of their seasonal slumps. Be quick though – there are only (only!) 5,000 on offer and it’s first-come-first-served.

Also, these little morsels are butter free, with half the sugar and calories of a regular mini cupcake, too – which means less post-cake self-loathing. Phew.

To nab a free cappuccino cake, nip into any of Konditor & Cook’s six London stores next Monday January 15.

