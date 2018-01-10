  • News
Get through Blue Monday with free Konditor & Cook cake

By Tom H Posted: Wednesday January 10 2018, 12:29pm

Blue Monday: a genuine day of existential despair or another cynical marketing ploy? Not sure, but who gives a hoot when it’s getting you free cake, right? RIGHT.

Bless the good people of fab bakery Konditor & Cook, then. Swing into any of the six London stores next Monday January 15, when they’ll be giving out bite-sized skinny cappuccino cakes to tease people out of their seasonal slumps. Be quick though – there are only (only!) 5,000 on offer and it’s first-come-first-served.

Also, these little morsels are butter free, with half the sugar and calories of a regular mini cupcake, too – which means less post-cake self-loathing. Phew.

To nab a free cappuccino cake, nip into any of Konditor & Cook’s six London stores next Monday January 15.

Let me eat cake! There's way more in our list of London's best bakeries.

Want hella more free food? Sign up to Time Out to find out about other freebies like this one.

