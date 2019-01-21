Gilles Peterson is launching a sweet new music festival

Great news for fans of jazz, electronica and absolutely everything in between: globe-spanning DJ, label boss and broadcaster Gilles Peterson is launching a brand new music festival this summer called We Out Here. Taking place this August 15th-18th at what’s being described as a very pretty Cambridgeshire location (it's currently a secret, but trust us: it's a beaut), the four-day fest is a celebration of the scene Peterson has cultivated with his Worldwide FM radio brand and Brownswood Recordings label. It's also named after a highly influential compilation and documentary film – both of which have chronicled the incredible energy of London's young jazz scene. No acts have been announced yet, but a press release teases that it will ‘bring together and honour the pioneers, visionaries, spaces, faces, basements and dance floors which have built the musical landscape as we know and love’. Basically, it all sounds pretty damn bitchin’.
