Gin ahoy! Sip G&Ts on this brand-new London booze cruise

Back in the day, gin – or Mother’s Ruin as it was not-so-affectionately known – had a bit of a bad rep. But get with the times Grandad, these days gin is pretty much on a pedestal. Last year, Britons bought a whopping 51 million bottles of the stuff (and we reckon us Londoners were responsible for about half of that). For those already fully on board with this boozy boom, there’s now the chance to literally get on board with your favourite tipple, too.

The London Gin Cruise is about to set sail on its maiden voyage, serving G&Ts to thirsty shipmates who choose to join for a three-house cruise. Sailing from Little Venice to Camden and back, this gin-themed canal tour will shine a light on a range of award-winning gins, including Gin Mare, Elephant Gin and Eden Mill, all served up during a trip down the Regent’s Canal.

Drinks will be made up by a top-notch mixologist – three G&Ts of your choice are included in the cost of a ticket – while there’ll also be gin-inspired tapas and a master class per voyage from one of the featured distillers. Each adventurer will also leave this boozy vessel with a gin goody bag to take home.



So if a G&T truly tickles your pickle, then grab your sailor hat and get gin-spired.

The London Gin Cruise sets sail on Fri May 18 and has further voyages planned throughout the summer. Tickets cost £60 per person. For more info and to book tickets, head here.

