Ginsters is serving mega-posh wagyu beef pasties at Selfridges for a fiver

Not to be outdone by Greggs, which dominated the news cycle earlier this year with its vegan steak bake, Ginsters is launching what might well be the world’s most luxe Cornish pasty… at Selfridges.

Created by Michelin-starred Cornish chef Chris Eden, this elegant wagyu beef and truffle oil number is crammed with rich, buttery meat (sourced from Cornwall) and heritage purple potatoes. It’s available from the storied Oxford Street store’s food hall, and costs £4.99 – you can buy it chilled from the deli counter to heat up at your leisure.

It’s all a far cry from motorway service stations – and if you’re curious, you can grab one right now. Don’t eat red meat? There’s also a chicken, coconut and lemon pastry with sweet piquillo peppers, and a roasted cauliflower and West Country mature cheddar one infused with saffron and seasoned with sumac.

