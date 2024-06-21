Girls Aloud at London’s O2 Arena: timings and what you need to know

It’s more than 20 years since Cheryl, Sarah, Kimberly, Nicola and Nadine were crowned the champions of Popstars: The Rivals and formed Girls Aloud. Their debut single ‘Sound of the Underground’ became Christmas number one back in 2002, and they went on to become one of the most era-defining girl bands of the noughties. Five million albums sold in the UK and 10 consecutive number ones? Iconic.

And as any mega fan will already know, The Girls Aloud Show, a delayed celebration of their 20th anniversary (which is full of tributes to late band member Sarah Harding) is finally arriving in London. It’s set to kick off tomorrow night, Saturday June 22. Ahead of five nights of throwback bops and dance choreo, here is everything you need to know.

When are Girls Aloud playing London’s O2 Arena?

This iconic noughties girl band are performing five nights at the O2 Areba, kicking off tomorrow night on Saturday 22 and following on 23, 25, 26 and 27 June.

What time will the band come on stage?

Based on their shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Dublin (where doors opened at around the same time) Girls Aloud should come on to stage between 9 and 9.30pm.

What time will doors open?

Doors open at 6.30pm on all five evenings.

What’s on the setlist for The Girls Aloud Show?

Based on their Birmingham show on Tuesday June 18, and according to Setlist.fm, it will likely look a little something like this:

Untouchable

The Show

Something New

Love Machine

Can ’ t Speak French

t Speak French Biology

Whole Lotta History

Wake Me Up

Sound of the Underground

Girl Overboard

No Good Advice

Graffiti My Soul

Long Hot Summer

I’ll Stand by You – (Pretenders cover)

Sexy! No No No...

On the Metro

Jump (For My Love) – (The Pointer Sisters cover)

Call the Shots

Something Kinda Ooooh

The Promise

Who is supporting Girls Aloud for their London O2 dates?

Girls Aloud will be supported by DJ Mr. Theo and Florrie on their London dates.

Are there any tickets left?

By the looks of it, there are a handful of tickets left for each night, in standing and seated sections, on the O2 website – some for as little as £33 – and you can have a browse of what’s left here.

