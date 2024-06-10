Girls Aloud are playing a free, intimate gig in London next month

The iconic pop girl band will be taking to the stage at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in July – here’s how to bag tickets

Calling all die-hard Girls Aloud stans – we’ve got some exciting news. Now that iconic noughties pop girl group have embarked on their nationwide arena tour, they’ve announced a one-off, intimate gig in London.

On Tuesday July 2, Girls Aloud will be performing an exclusive gig at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, performing a setlist of their biggest hits to a more personal audience – for free.

There are 700 pairs of tickets available to O2 Priority members or Virgin Media broadband customers, and the ballot opens today (June 10).

But it’s not just the chance to belt out ‘Can’t Speak French’, ‘Love Machine’ or ‘Biology’ (although that is reason enough) – a lucky select few also have the chance to say hi to the Girls at a pre-show meet and greet.

‘We can’t wait to perform our favourite songs in an intimate setting with fans at the Priority gig. It’s going to be a really special evening and we can’t wait to see some of you there!’ said Girls Aloud member Kimberley Walsh.

To enter the ballot, do so either via the Priority app or on the website here. Entry for tickets is running from today until Friday June 21, and entry for the meet and greet is running from Monday June 17 until Monday June 24. Time to Call The Shots!

To read more about their UK tour and find out if tickets are still available, you can do so on Time Out’s guide to Girls Aloud’s UK tour here.

Did you see that the new Serpentine pavilion is here, and it’s stellar?

Plus: All the Taylor Swift events and parties happening in London for the Eras Tour.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.