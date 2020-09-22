Authentic Italian pizza – and THAT lemon meringue pie – straight to your door

Big Mamma, the group behind Italian restaurants Gloria and Circolo Popolare, has announced a new delivery-only restaurant called Napoli Gang – and it’s opening tomorrow (Wednesday September 23).

The menu features a seasonal selection of ten pizzas including the Hot Damn, featuring spicy sausage, and the The Notorious B.I.Cheese (hint: it’s very cheesy). There’s even a vegan pizza for dairy-free diners.

Napoli Gang has also reworked some of the most popular desserts from other Big Mamma restaurants for delivery. An ultra-creamy version of its tiramisu and a slice of its huge – and quite frankly, iconic – lemon meringue pie are some highlights of the dessert menu, which also includes homemade gelato.

While pizza and dessert are the main attractions, Napoli Gang also offers a range of antipasti, sides and even a couple of pasta dishes.

The first kitchen in Shoreditch launches tomorrow and will deliver within a two-mile radius. Napoli Gang will then be expanding to Kentish Town next week (Tuesday September 29), and has plans to open in other locations soon.

Visit the website for updates and to place an order from tomorrow – and start making a giant, wedge-shaped space in your stomach for that sweet, sweet pie.

Can’t wait that long? Gloria has revealed the recipe for its undefeatable lemon meringue pie.

In other Gloria news, the team is opening a massive new restaurant in Covent Garden.

Share the story