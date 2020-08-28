The team behind Gloria and Circolo Popolare is opening a massive restaurant in Covent Garden

If there’s one thing we need right now, it’s comfort food. That’s why it’s music to our ears that the team behind Gloria and Circolo Popolare – restaurants famed for lemon meringue pie the size of your face and cheesy carbonara served from a hollowed-out wheel of pecorino – are opening a third restaurant in Covent Garden.

The opening date is still TBC and it’s not clear what will be on the menu but according to Big Hospitality, Big Mamma group (the restaurant’s parent company) submitted plans to Westminister City Council in October last year to merge two buildings and create a 227-cover restaurant, split over two floors. The group has confirmed that it’s still planning to open its third restaurant in spite of, well, you know.

It said it would wait to see how September trading went at its established restaurants before confirming a launch date. Other than that, details are relatively thin on the ground at the moment. But if it’s anything like Gloria or Circolo Popolare, you can expect big things. That means elaborate decor, OTT drinks and yes, massive slices of lemon meringue pie. Frankly, it’s the 2020 news we deserve.

