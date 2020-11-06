You can get THAT lemon meringue pie straight to your door – with south London added to the delivery range

Big Mamma, the group behind Italian restaurants Gloria and Circolo Popolare, announced a new delivery-only restaurant called Napoli Gang back in September – and now it’s extending its delivery range to include parts of south London.

The menu features a seasonal selection of ten pizzas including the Hot Damn, featuring spicy sausage, and the The Notorious B.I.Cheese (hint: it’s very cheesy). There’s even a vegan pizza for dairy-free diners.

Napoli Gang has also reworked some of the most popular desserts from other Big Mamma restaurants for delivery. An ultra-creamy version of its tiramisu and a slice of its huge – and quite frankly, iconic – lemon meringue pie are some highlights of the dessert menu, which also includes homemade gelato.

While pizza and dessert are the main attractions, Napoli Gang also offers a range of antipasti, sides and even a couple of pasta dishes.

The first two kitchens opened earlier in the year in Shoreditch and Kentish Town, each with a two-mile radius. And now Napoli Gang has added a third kitchen to Wandsworth, which will launch for delivery on Monday November 9. There’s also talk of two further kitchens being added to the literal Gang before Christmas.

Visit the website for updates and to place an order – and start making a giant, wedge-shaped space in your stomach for that sweet, sweet pie.

Can’t wait that long? Gloria has revealed the recipe for its undefeatable lemon meringue pie.

In other Gloria news, the team is opening a massive new restaurant in Covent Garden.