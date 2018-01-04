Go booze-free for free: London bars are giving away classy Seedlip cocktails

If Dry January is already starting to feel a bit, well, you know, dry, maybe it’s time to hit the bar. Over 20 London bars are teaming up with Seedlip – the world’s first alcohol-free spirit – to give away 500 cocktails that are completely booze-free this January. Bars participating include some swanky spots like Nobu and The Coral Room, so you can still feel like you’re living your best life in 2018.

These are looking to be way more than the fruity or sickly-sweet mocktails you may be more used to – think the Seedlip NOgroni that’s being served at South Place Hotel, or the Satori, a yuzu, matcha and Seedlip combo they’re whipping up at Southam Street.

© Rob Lawson



All you have to do to get your free booze-free tipple is download one of 500 e-vouchers up for grabs at DrinkUp.London and then check out the list of participants doling out the alcohol-free freebies until the end of the month.



Never heard of Seedlip? Read all about it here.

