Somehow, despite the unending shitshow that is 2020, there’s a new gallery opening in town. New York's world-famous Lehmann Maupin – which represents artists like Kader Attia, Erwin Wurm and the wonderful Mandy El-Sayegh – is taking over a permanent space in the new Cromwell Place development in Kensington.

To celebrate, its inaugural exhibition will be a special one. The gallery has invited garage-rock godfather and brilliant painter Billy Childish to transform the space into his studio. He’ll be in residence at various points throughout the month, painting a new series of works based on a book of autobiographical photos that he’ll be publishing. Visitors will have the chance to see the studio, and even catch a glimpse of the man at work, by booking a free ticket here.

There will also be a live in-conversation with the artist halfway through the show’s run, which you can watch online if you can’t make it in person.

The idea of being able to go and watch an artist painting is such a nice, intimate thing in a time when nice, intimate things are a rarity. So expect to see us there every day, gazing adoringly at Billy. You might call it stalking, sure, but we've got tickets, so it's legal.

Lehmann Maupin London opens at 1 Cromwell Place, SW7 2JE in October. See Billy Childish in residence from October 10 to 25. Book tickets here.

