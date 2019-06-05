Going to Field Day? Here are the stage times and our guide of who to see

Over two days at a new Enfield site, you can catch a huge selection of maverick, innovative acts playing at Field Day festival. Here’s our guide to 10 must-see artists.
FRIDAY GUIDE
Earl Sweatshirt
Earl Sweatshirt channelled the pain and grief of losing his father (a former South African Poet Laureate) into the fuzzy sampledelic triumph that is his third album, ‘Some Rap Songs’. Watch the LA prodigy work his low-key magic on an unsuspecting festival crowd – it’ll be a (very laidback) riot!’
Kelly Lee Owens
Welsh producer Kelly Lee Owens has worked with Björk and St Vincent, and was a member of indie band the History of Apple Pie, but her recent pair of perfectly formed peaky bangers, ‘Let It Go’ and ‘Omen’, prove that she’s got plenty of party-starting tricks up her sleeve. It’s pulsing, driving, hands-in-the-air electronic bliss.
Mahalia
After supporting Ed Sheeran and Emeli Sandé, and generally slogging away at the music coalface, Mahalia has gained a well-deserved foothold in the UK’s thriving R&B scene. She’s been in tune with music for as long as she can remember, and you’ll hear this affinity throughout her performance of ‘Sober’ and other throwback gems on the Friday.
Tirzah
Tirzah has been quietly powering the UK underground for years with her offbeat excursions in avant-pop, wonky club and post-grime, but last year saw the Londoner step out into the spotlight with her breakout album for Domino, ‘Devotion’. You’ve definitely heard ‘Fine Again’, ‘Gladly’ or ‘Holding On’ by now, and if you haven’t, you’re in for a real treat when she takes to the stage.
Skepta
Skepta’s headline slot on the Friday night is a proper homecoming. The grime MC grew up in nearby Tottenham, in the much-fabled Meridian Estate, and this is his only London date of the summer. New album ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ is about to drop so catch the king of grime stirring up his kingdom – he’s one of the most exciting acts in the world, and you’ll soon see why (if you don’t know already).
SATURDAY GUIDE
Denis Sulta
Sulta is Glasgow’s dance music wunderkind and he’ll take you to infinity… and beyond. The production whizz and peak-time DJ has a selfless knack for selecting the tunes you really want to hear, the ones that really heat up the crowd. So why not join him in the rave for a clubby knees-up of the very highest calibre.
Sinkane
Sink your teeth into Sinkane’s socially conscious melange of psychedelic rock, reggae, funk – and everything in between – and you’ll be more than satisfied. The Sudanese-American traverses eras, styles and continents with his unique and joyous sound, a sunny constant in the face of London’s unpredictable weather.
JPEGMAFIA
Barrington Hendricks, aka US rapper and producer JPEGMAFIA, is a fan of noise music and this makes itself apparent throughout his kaleidoscopic breakout album, ‘Veteran’. Did we mention he was also in the military? Add to this a love of Hanson and you’ve got a sound that rabidly flicks through jazz-infused rollers to rabble-rousing rap, leaving no stone unturned.
Celeste
Celeste’s sumptuous, timeless soul will unlock a well of emotions that may even have you reaching for the tissues. Or for your phone, so you can text your mum. The LA-born singer dazzles like a shooting star in a deep-night sky, her smoky jazzy tunes belying her years. This is your festival moment of self-reflection.
Jorja Smith
Taking the headline spot on the Saturday night is national treasure Jorja Smith, whose sparkling debut album, ‘Lost & Found’, earned her a Brit Award and a Grammy nomination. And she’s worked with Drake. And Stormzy. And Kendrick Lamar. But she’s the sole ruler of her own soul-tinged, R&B-flecked, trip hop-drenched universe – see for yourself.
FULL FRIDAY STAGE TIMES
Stage One | EYOE in association with Time Out
Skepta
9.30pm - 10.30pm
Jungle
8.10pm - 9pm
Death Grips
6.50pm - 7.40pm
Earl Sweatshirt
5.40pm - 6.20pm
Mahalia
4.30pm - 5.20pm
HOMESHAKE
3.20pm - 4.10pm
Kojey Radical
2.10pm - 2.50pm
Femi Kuti
1pm - 1.40pm
Jessica Winter
12pm - 12.30pm
Stage Two | Printworks Late Night in association with FACT
Nocturnal Sunshine
1.30am - 3am
Leon Vynehall
12.30pm - 1.30am
Modeselektor DJ Set
11.30pm - 12.30pm
George FitzGerald DJ
10.30pm - 11.30pm
Bonobo DJ Set
8pm - 10pm
George FitzGerald
6.30pm - 7.30pm
Leon Vynehall Live
5pm - 6pm
Actress
3.45pm - 4.30pm
Lost Souls of Saturn Live
2.30pm - 3.15pm
Kelly Lee Owens
1.20pm - 2pm
Charlotte Adigéry
12.20pm - 1pm
Stage Three | CRACK
Modeselektor Live
9pm - 10pm
Deerhunter
7.30pm - 8.30pm
Julia Holter
6pm - 7pm
Tirzah
4.45pm - 5.30pm
Methyl Ethel
3.30pm - 4.15pm
HÆLOS
2.15pm - 3pm
Boy Azooga
1.20pm - 1.50pm
Pip Blom
12.30pm - 1pm
Stage Four | BULLDOG Gin Yard in association with Bugged Out!
Erol Alkan
9pm - 10.30pm
Baba Stiltz
7.30pm - 9pm
Skee Mask
6pm - 7.30pm
Marie Davidson Live
5pm - 6pm
Debonair
3pm - 4.30pm
Jay Carder
1.30pm - 3pm
Fall Forward
12pm - 1.30pm
FULL SATURDAY STAGE TIMES
Stage One | EYOE in association with Time Out
Jorja Smith
9.15pm - 10.30pm
Diplo
7:45pm - 8:45pm
Pusha-T
6.30pm - 7.15pm
Roosevelt
5.15pm - 6pm
Sinkane
4pm - 4.45pm
The Mauskovic Dance Band
2.45pm - 3.30pm
Celeste
1.50pm - 2.20pm
Jvck James
1pm - 1.30pm
Rachel Chinouriri
12.10pm - 12.40pm
Stage Two | Printworks Late Night in association with FACT
Mella Dee
2am - 3am
Denis Sulta
1am - 2am
Tiga
11.30pm - 1am
HAAi
10.30pm - 11.30pm
The Black Madonna
8.30pm - 10pm
Seth Troxler
7pm - 8.30pm
Mall Grab
5.30pm - 7pm
John Talabot
3.30pm - 5.30pm
Courtesy
2pm - 3.30pm
Grainger
12.30pm - 2pm
Stage Three | Boiler Room
Octavian
8.20pm - 9pm
JPEGMAFIA
7.15pm - 8pm
FLOHIO
6.10pm - 6.55pm
MorMor
5.20pm - 5.50pm
Channel Tres
4.10pm - 4.55pm
Red Axes
2.15pm - 3.45pm
Alfie Templeman
1.45pm - 2.15pm
Stage Four | BULLDOG Gin Yard in association with Bugged Out!
Todd Terje
9pm - 10.30pm
Denis Sulta
7.30pm - 9pm
DJ Seinfeld
6pm - 7.30pm
HAAi
4.30pm - 6pm
Mella Dee
3pm - 4.30pm
Eclair Fifi
1.30pm - 3pm
Fall Forward
12:00 - 13:30
Field Day is on Jun 7-8 at Drumsheds. Meridian Water rail.
