Going to Field Day? Here are the stage times and our guide of who to see

Over two days at a new Enfield site, you can catch a huge selection of maverick, innovative acts playing at Field Day festival. Here’s our guide to 10 must-see artists.

FRIDAY GUIDE

Earl Sweatshirt

Earl Sweatshirt channelled the pain and grief of losing his father (a former South African Poet Laureate) into the fuzzy sampledelic triumph that is his third album, ‘Some Rap Songs’. Watch the LA prodigy work his low-key magic on an unsuspecting festival crowd – it’ll be a (very laidback) riot!’

Kelly Lee Owens

Welsh producer Kelly Lee Owens has worked with Björk and St Vincent, and was a member of indie band the History of Apple Pie, but her recent pair of perfectly formed peaky bangers, ‘Let It Go’ and ‘Omen’, prove that she’s got plenty of party-starting tricks up her sleeve. It’s pulsing, driving, hands-in-the-air electronic bliss.

Mahalia

After supporting Ed Sheeran and Emeli Sandé, and generally slogging away at the music coalface, Mahalia has gained a well-deserved foothold in the UK’s thriving R&B scene. She’s been in tune with music for as long as she can remember, and you’ll hear this affinity throughout her performance of ‘Sober’ and other throwback gems on the Friday.



Tirzah

Tirzah has been quietly powering the UK underground for years with her offbeat excursions in avant-pop, wonky club and post-grime, but last year saw the Londoner step out into the spotlight with her breakout album for Domino, ‘Devotion’. You’ve definitely heard ‘Fine Again’, ‘Gladly’ or ‘Holding On’ by now, and if you haven’t, you’re in for a real treat when she takes to the stage.

Skepta

Skepta’s headline slot on the Friday night is a proper homecoming. The grime MC grew up in nearby Tottenham, in the much-fabled Meridian Estate, and this is his only London date of the summer. New album ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ is about to drop so catch the king of grime stirring up his kingdom – he’s one of the most exciting acts in the world, and you’ll soon see why (if you don’t know already).

SATURDAY GUIDE

Denis Sulta

Sulta is Glasgow’s dance music wunderkind and he’ll take you to infinity… and beyond. The production whizz and peak-time DJ has a selfless knack for selecting the tunes you really want to hear, the ones that really heat up the crowd. So why not join him in the rave for a clubby knees-up of the very highest calibre.

Sinkane

Sink your teeth into Sinkane’s socially conscious melange of psychedelic rock, reggae, funk – and everything in between – and you’ll be more than satisfied. The Sudanese-American traverses eras, styles and continents with his unique and joyous sound, a sunny constant in the face of London’s unpredictable weather.

JPEGMAFIA

Barrington Hendricks, aka US rapper and producer JPEGMAFIA, is a fan of noise music and this makes itself apparent throughout his kaleidoscopic breakout album, ‘Veteran’. Did we mention he was also in the military? Add to this a love of Hanson and you’ve got a sound that rabidly flicks through jazz-infused rollers to rabble-rousing rap, leaving no stone unturned.

Celeste

Celeste’s sumptuous, timeless soul will unlock a well of emotions that may even have you reaching for the tissues. Or for your phone, so you can text your mum. The LA-born singer dazzles like a shooting star in a deep-night sky, her smoky jazzy tunes belying her years. This is your festival moment of self-reflection.

Jorja Smith

Taking the headline spot on the Saturday night is national treasure Jorja Smith, whose sparkling debut album, ‘Lost & Found’, earned her a Brit Award and a Grammy nomination. And she’s worked with Drake. And Stormzy. And Kendrick Lamar. But she’s the sole ruler of her own soul-tinged, R&B-flecked, trip hop-drenched universe – see for yourself.

FULL FRIDAY STAGE TIMES

Stage One | EYOE in association with Time Out

Skepta

9.30pm - 10.30pm

Jungle

8.10pm - 9pm

Death Grips

6.50pm - 7.40pm

Earl Sweatshirt

5.40pm - 6.20pm

Mahalia

4.30pm - 5.20pm

HOMESHAKE

3.20pm - 4.10pm

Kojey Radical

2.10pm - 2.50pm

Femi Kuti

1pm - 1.40pm

Jessica Winter

12pm - 12.30pm

Stage Two | Printworks Late Night in association with FACT

Nocturnal Sunshine

1.30am - 3am

Leon Vynehall

12.30pm - 1.30am

Modeselektor DJ Set

11.30pm - 12.30pm

George FitzGerald DJ

10.30pm - 11.30pm

Bonobo DJ Set

8pm - 10pm

George FitzGerald

6.30pm - 7.30pm

Leon Vynehall Live

5pm - 6pm

Actress

3.45pm - 4.30pm

Lost Souls of Saturn Live

2.30pm - 3.15pm

Kelly Lee Owens

1.20pm - 2pm

Charlotte Adigéry

12.20pm - 1pm

Stage Three | CRACK

Modeselektor Live

9pm - 10pm

Deerhunter

7.30pm - 8.30pm

Julia Holter

6pm - 7pm

Tirzah

4.45pm - 5.30pm

Methyl Ethel

3.30pm - 4.15pm

HÆLOS

2.15pm - 3pm

Boy Azooga

1.20pm - 1.50pm

Pip Blom

12.30pm - 1pm

Stage Four | BULLDOG Gin Yard in association with Bugged Out!

Erol Alkan

9pm - 10.30pm

Baba Stiltz

7.30pm - 9pm

Skee Mask

6pm - 7.30pm

Marie Davidson Live

5pm - 6pm

Debonair

3pm - 4.30pm

Jay Carder

1.30pm - 3pm

Fall Forward

12pm - 1.30pm

FULL SATURDAY STAGE TIMES

Stage One | EYOE in association with Time Out

Jorja Smith

9.15pm - 10.30pm

Diplo

7:45pm - 8:45pm

Pusha-T

6.30pm - 7.15pm

Roosevelt

5.15pm - 6pm

Sinkane

4pm - 4.45pm

The Mauskovic Dance Band

2.45pm - 3.30pm

Celeste

1.50pm - 2.20pm

Jvck James

1pm - 1.30pm

Rachel Chinouriri

12.10pm - 12.40pm

Stage Two | Printworks Late Night in association with FACT



Mella Dee

2am - 3am

Denis Sulta

1am - 2am

Tiga

11.30pm - 1am

HAAi

10.30pm - 11.30pm



The Black Madonna

8.30pm - 10pm

Seth Troxler

7pm - 8.30pm

Mall Grab

5.30pm - 7pm

John Talabot

3.30pm - 5.30pm

Courtesy

2pm - 3.30pm

Grainger

12.30pm - 2pm

Stage Three | Boiler Room

Octavian

8.20pm - 9pm

JPEGMAFIA

7.15pm - 8pm

FLOHIO

6.10pm - 6.55pm

MorMor

5.20pm - 5.50pm

Channel Tres

4.10pm - 4.55pm

Red Axes

2.15pm - 3.45pm

Alfie Templeman

1.45pm - 2.15pm

Stage Four | BULLDOG Gin Yard in association with Bugged Out!

Todd Terje

9pm - 10.30pm

Denis Sulta

7.30pm - 9pm

DJ Seinfeld

6pm - 7.30pm

HAAi

4.30pm - 6pm

Mella Dee

3pm - 4.30pm

Eclair Fifi

1.30pm - 3pm

Fall Forward

12:00 - 13:30

Field Day is on Jun 7-8 at Drumsheds. Meridian Water rail.

